Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $608,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at $282,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $247,527.52.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $2.80 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 373,280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

