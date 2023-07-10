Sayan Chakraborty Sells 3,926 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sayan Chakraborty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $218.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of -212.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $230.62.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.