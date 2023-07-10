Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.73.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

