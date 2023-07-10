Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $885,829.79 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $885,829.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,819.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $759,172.74.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $10.79 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

