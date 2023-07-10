Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $885,829.79 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODFree Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $885,829.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,819.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $759,172.74.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $10.79 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOODFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

