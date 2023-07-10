Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50.

On Thursday, May 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70.

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $274.43 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.65 and its 200-day moving average is $186.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

