United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,291,140.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $211.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Argus decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

