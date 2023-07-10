Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) PT at GBX 1,050.33

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,050.33 ($13.33).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($9.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, June 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.87) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.25) to GBX 850 ($10.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 792.32 ($10.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 874.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 938.93.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

