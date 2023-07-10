Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.17.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $192.66 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.97.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

(Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

