Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT at $180.68

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.68.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.73 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

