Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) PT at $15.68

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

