Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. B. Riley began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -225.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

