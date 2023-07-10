Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $548.46

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $548.46.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $471.63 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.