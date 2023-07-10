Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.91.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after buying an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after buying an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

Sysco stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

