Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $100.82

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of ALV opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Autoliv by 12.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 326,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

