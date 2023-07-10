ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 788.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 788.64 ($10.01).

ASC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 940 ($11.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 470 ($5.97) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.93) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($9.90) to GBX 600 ($7.62) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.25) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,181 ($14.99). The company has a market cap of £398.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 442.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 646.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ASOS

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.09), for a total transaction of £1,004,059.89 ($1,274,349.40). In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.09), for a total value of £1,004,059.89 ($1,274,349.40). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £41,800 ($53,052.42). Corporate insiders own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

