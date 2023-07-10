Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) & Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Critical Contrast

Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Free Report) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Guangdong Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guangdong Investment and Severn Trent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A $35.70 1.19 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 37.89

Analyst Ratings

Guangdong Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guangdong Investment and Severn Trent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guangdong Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Severn Trent 0 2 3 0 2.60

Severn Trent has a consensus target price of $2,932.50, indicating a potential upside of 9,345.97%. Given Severn Trent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Severn Trent is more favorable than Guangdong Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Guangdong Investment and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Guangdong Investment pays an annual dividend of $10.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.3%. Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Guangdong Investment pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Trent pays out 179.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Guangdong Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its Property Investment and Development segment invests in and rents various properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and develops and sells properties in Mainland China. This segment also provides property management services for various commercial properties. The company's Department Stores Operation segment operates department stores in Mainland China. Its Electric Power Generation segment operates coal-fired power plants that supply electricity and steam in the Guangdong province, Mainland China. The company's Hotel Operation and Management segment operate hotels and provides hotel management services to third parties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its Road and Bridge segment invests in various road and bridge projects, which engages in the toll road operation and road management in Mainland China. The company's Others segment provides treasury services in Hong Kong and Mainland China, as well as corporate and other related services. It also offers financing, marketing management, environmental engineering, and water technology development and consultation services. The company was formerly known as Union Globe Development Limited and changed its name to Guangdong Investment Limited in January 1987. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Guangdong Investment Limited operates as a subsidiary of GDH Limited.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

