Head-To-Head Survey: Oxurion (TBGNF) & Its Peers

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Free Report) is one of 383 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oxurion to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oxurion alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxurion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 632 1572 4398 32 2.58

Profitability

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 101.66%. Given Oxurion’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Oxurion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -10,023.03% -82.63% -21.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxurion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $137.28 million -$9.32 million 27.14

Oxurion’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oxurion competitors beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Oxurion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.