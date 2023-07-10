Financial Review: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 139.92%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $25.82 million 18.28 -$62.09 million ($2.45) -7.19 Ocugen $42.62 million 2.98 -$81.35 million ($0.36) -1.56

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -33.03% -28.12% Ocugen N/A -86.48% -70.76%

Risk & Volatility

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.83, meaning that its stock price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Ocugen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. It has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

