Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

