Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $12.69 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 183,834 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

