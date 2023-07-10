Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Weibo Price Performance

Weibo stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.70 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Free Report

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

