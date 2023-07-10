Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Curis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.81 on Friday. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

