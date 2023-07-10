East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $56.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

