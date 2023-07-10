Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Head to Head Analysis

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) and Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Invivyd shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Invivyd’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $10.21 million 62.36 -$91.35 million ($0.59) -6.63 Invivyd N/A N/A -$241.32 million ($1.62) -0.74

Analyst Recommendations

Mesoblast has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mesoblast and Invivyd, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 Invivyd 1 0 1 0 2.00

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.75%. Invivyd has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Mesoblast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Invivyd.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,043.64% -16.27% -12.22% Invivyd N/A -47.74% -42.85%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Invivyd on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. The company has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Mesoblast Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

