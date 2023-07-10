Head-To-Head Contrast: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Moderna and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Moderna alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 2 5 8 0 2.40 Cellectis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Moderna currently has a consensus target price of $179.88, suggesting a potential upside of 51.32%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 409.95%. Given Cellectis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Moderna.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $14.77 billion 3.07 $8.36 billion $11.57 10.27 Cellectis $25.73 million 4.34 -$106.14 million ($2.22) -0.91

This table compares Moderna and Cellectis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 31.77% 25.87% 18.75% Cellectis -407.96% -70.87% -36.46%

Risk & Volatility

Moderna has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moderna beats Cellectis on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cellectis

(Free Report)

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; UCARTCS1 and ALLO-605 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-316 for renal cell carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART 20×22 for relapsed or refractory B-Cell NHL. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. and Les Laboratoires Servier; research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Iovance Biotherapeutics; and collaboration and license agreement with Cytovia Therapeutics. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.