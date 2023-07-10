Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Free Report) is one of 287 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Intesa Sanpaolo to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 0 0 0 N/A Intesa Sanpaolo Competitors 1163 3388 3425 30 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 333.91%. Given Intesa Sanpaolo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intesa Sanpaolo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out -16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.2% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

29.1% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A -10.08 Intesa Sanpaolo Competitors $3.01 billion $826.45 million 251.43

Intesa Sanpaolo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intesa Sanpaolo. Intesa Sanpaolo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Intesa Sanpaolo Competitors 34.49% 12.11% 1.05%

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo rivals beat Intesa Sanpaolo on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

