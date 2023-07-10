Head to Head Review: DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) vs. Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and Professional Diversity Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $452.42 million 14.13 $43.27 million $0.29 132.59 Professional Diversity Network $8.31 million 4.45 -$2.60 million N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 1 9 0 2.90 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleVerify and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.12%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 10.64% 5.91% 4.99% Professional Diversity Network -38.26% -130.70% -45.72%

Volatility & Risk

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 15.76, indicating that its stock price is 1,476% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It also offers solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, it offers DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, the company software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

