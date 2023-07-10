Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 8.0 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 111,674 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

