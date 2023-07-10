Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$65.42 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.67 and a twelve month high of C$79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.98.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.04 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.