RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives $61.57 Average PT from Brokerages

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RB Global Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.92. RB Global has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

