Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $215.40

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.40.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $169.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -178.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after buying an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

