Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kennametal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,566,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,950,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kennametal by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,174 shares during the period.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

