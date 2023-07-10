Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $16.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $330,650.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 756,932 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,344. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.88 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Group

(Free Report

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.