Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.98 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

