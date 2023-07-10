Jefferies Financial Group Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $49.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.44.

EQT opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

