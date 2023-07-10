Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) versus Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Head to Head Review

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Knife River and Summit Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Knife River alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit Materials 1 3 6 0 2.50

Knife River presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.76%. Summit Materials has a consensus target price of $34.64, suggesting a potential downside of 3.28%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knife River is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A Summit Materials 11.36% 8.28% 3.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Knife River and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Knife River and Summit Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 0.96 $116.22 million N/A N/A Summit Materials $2.41 billion 1.76 $275.94 million $2.28 15.70

Summit Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Knife River.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Knife River on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It serves the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.