Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $98.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Belden by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

About Belden

(Free Report

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.