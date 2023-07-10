Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 0.4 %
AWX stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
