Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 0.4 %

AWX stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.