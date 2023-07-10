Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Stories

