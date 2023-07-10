Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.24 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

