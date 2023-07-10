Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIRG. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

(Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.