Head to Head Survey: Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) and Its Rivals

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Pollution & Treatment Controls” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bion Environmental Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bion Environmental Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors 34 121 227 17 2.57

Bion Environmental Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.49%. As a group, “Pollution & Treatment Controls” companies have a potential upside of 179.10%. Given Bion Environmental Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bion Environmental Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of shares of all “Pollution & Treatment Controls” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of shares of all “Pollution & Treatment Controls” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A $8.29 million -14.13 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors $108.92 million $2.41 million 113.67

Bion Environmental Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies. Bion Environmental Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A -2,200.64% -55.78% Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors -25.24% -18.95% -3.06%

Summary

Bion Environmental Technologies rivals beat Bion Environmental Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water. It focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; development of waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Old Bethpage, New York.

