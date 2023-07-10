Head to Head Review: Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -313.89% -22,694.82% -19,125.09% DXC Technology -3.94% 17.23% 4.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Onfolio and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00 DXC Technology 1 4 5 0 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Onfolio presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.64%. Given Onfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than DXC Technology.

91.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onfolio and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $2.22 million 2.62 -$4.23 million ($1.31) -0.87 DXC Technology $14.43 billion 0.40 -$568.00 million ($2.58) -10.55

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Onfolio beats DXC Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services. In addition, this segment provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as operates bank cards, payment and lending process, and customer experiences. The GIS segment provides security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. It also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improve the total cost of ownership. In addition, it markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

