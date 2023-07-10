Reviewing Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.10 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Auddia $110,000.00 56.41 -$6.90 million ($0.58) -0.72

This table compares Core Scientific and Auddia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Auddia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Core Scientific and Auddia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 2 0 2.22 Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $4.54, indicating a potential upside of 5,939.57%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Auddia.

Volatility & Risk

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Auddia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

