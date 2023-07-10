Critical Survey: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $12.16 million 4.56 $2.06 million $0.25 19.92 One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 4.75 $42.18 million $1.80 11.42

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Global Self Storage pays out 116.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 22.76% 5.73% 4.10% One Liberty Properties 40.85% 12.11% 4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Self Storage and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Global Self Storage on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible, directly or indirectly for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

