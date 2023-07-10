Contrasting PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67 AngioDynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus target price of $45.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.44%. AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.59%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -115.53% -45.87% -30.99% AngioDynamics -11.13% -0.71% -0.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and AngioDynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $75.01 million 22.19 -$87.15 million ($2.20) -16.79 AngioDynamics $316.22 million 1.17 -$26.55 million ($0.94) -9.99

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides endovascular therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies that are used primarily to deliver short-term drug therapies, such as chemotherapeutic agents and antibiotics, into the central venous system under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

