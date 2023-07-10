Comparing Prudential (NYSE:PUK) & Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential N/A N/A N/A Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prudential and Corebridge Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential $26.50 billion 1.40 $998.00 million N/A N/A Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.65 $8.15 billion N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corebridge Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prudential.

1.8% of Prudential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Prudential pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Prudential has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prudential and Corebridge Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential 1 0 2 1 2.75 Corebridge Financial 0 4 9 0 2.69

Prudential currently has a consensus price target of $1,540.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,627.04%. Corebridge Financial has a consensus price target of $24.08, suggesting a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Prudential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential is more favorable than Corebridge Financial.

Summary

Prudential beats Corebridge Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

