Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $33.33

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.