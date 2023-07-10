Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Bank of America raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Trex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Trex’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

(Free Report

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.