The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $98,421,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

